Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 31,300 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

