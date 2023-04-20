Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 40,100 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,924,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 450,110 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 41,633 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,789,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.77.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

