Forsta AP Fonden Buys 4,300 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $87.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.25. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

