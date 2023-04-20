Forsta AP Fonden Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $303.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.20. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $339.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.33.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

