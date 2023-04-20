Forsta AP Fonden Has $11.30 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $81.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.60. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

