Forsta AP Fonden Sells 187,000 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,097,000 after buying an additional 80,852 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,066,000 after buying an additional 366,259 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,388,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,329,000 after buying an additional 166,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $157.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.26 and its 200 day moving average is $154.28. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.90%.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

