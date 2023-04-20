Forsta AP Fonden Sells 2,500 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $355.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.70 and a 200-day moving average of $367.31.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

