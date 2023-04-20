Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.
Shares of Forte Biosciences stock remained flat at $1.06 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,108. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.67. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.
