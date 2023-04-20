Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock remained flat at $1.06 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,108. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.67. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 273,711 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.

