Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Position Decreased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.50. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.