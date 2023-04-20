Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Fortum Oyj Trading Up 3.4 %

FOJCY stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

Fortum Oyj Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.0557 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Fortum Oyj’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

