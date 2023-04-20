Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Down 13.8% in March

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,200 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the March 15th total of 576,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forward Air

In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,165,000 after buying an additional 113,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,887,000 after buying an additional 25,141 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,375,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,262,000 after buying an additional 26,935 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after buying an additional 72,215 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Stock Up 0.5 %

Forward Air stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.51. 147,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $117.57.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 13.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

