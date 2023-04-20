Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Insider Stephen Hemsley Sells 742,688 Shares

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) insider Stephen Hemsley sold 742,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.28), for a total value of £1,366,545.92 ($1,691,060.41).

Franchise Brands Stock Performance

LON:FRAN opened at GBX 188.50 ($2.33) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 210.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 191.13. The company has a market cap of £245.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,692.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.87. Franchise Brands plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132 ($1.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 250 ($3.09).

Franchise Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Franchise Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,857.14%.

Franchise Brands Company Profile

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand; and various emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb brand name.

