freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.0 days.

Shares of FRTAF remained flat at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. freenet has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

