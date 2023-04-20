freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.0 days.
freenet Stock Performance
Shares of FRTAF remained flat at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. freenet has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $25.00.
freenet Company Profile
