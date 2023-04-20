Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Update

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 674,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.50. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,677 shares of company stock worth $112,788. Corporate insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

