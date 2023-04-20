Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Short Interest Update

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 10,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $4,601,106.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $68,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,468.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $4,601,106.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,457,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,336,941 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Freshworks Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 50.6% in the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth about $6,737,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 117,941 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 542,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 174,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

FRSH stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $19.97.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

