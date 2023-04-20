FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) is PRW Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 1,065.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,330,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216,780 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November makes up about 11.7% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $27,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNOV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS FNOV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.90. 12,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

