Function X Hits 24 Hour Volume of $274,683.48 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $77.70 million and approximately $274,683.48 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About Function X
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Buying and Selling Function X
