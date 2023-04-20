Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.04. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Fuse Medical Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.
About Fuse Medical
Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical services. It provides a portfolio of Orthopedic Implants and Biologics. The Orthopedic Implants portfolio includes medical devices for Foot and Ankle, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine. The Biologics portfolio includes Osteobiologics, Regenerative and Autologous.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuse Medical (FZMD)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.