Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.04. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Fuse Medical Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Fuse Medical

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical services. It provides a portfolio of Orthopedic Implants and Biologics. The Orthopedic Implants portfolio includes medical devices for Foot and Ankle, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine. The Biologics portfolio includes Osteobiologics, Regenerative and Autologous.

