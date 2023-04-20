FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Issued By National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Natixis purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.53%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

