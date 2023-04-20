FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Raised by Analyst (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 17.52%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on K. Cormark lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$6.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. The firm has a market cap of C$8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.98. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 89,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$332,701.37. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

