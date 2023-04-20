FY2023 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $24.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $23.87. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $25.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $16.62 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $124.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.14. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

