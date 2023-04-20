FY2024 EPS Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Lowered by Analyst

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EverQuote in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.19 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 6.04%.

EverQuote Price Performance

EVER has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 696,994 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,362,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 426,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,067,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 10,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $129,121.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 163,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,627.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,995 shares of company stock worth $167,020. Corporate insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.