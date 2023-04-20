G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 49.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 747,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 248,508 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 43.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $2.96 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $152.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 287.63% and a negative return on equity of 209.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

