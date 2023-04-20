Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.34

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.34 and traded as low as $37.43. Galapagos shares last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 193,386 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

