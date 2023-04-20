GAM Holding AG Cuts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $2,165,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.0 %

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,419.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,308.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,210.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,036.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,337.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

