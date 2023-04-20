GAM Holding AG Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
QRVO stock opened at $92.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $121.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
