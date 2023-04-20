GAM Holding AG Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO stock opened at $92.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $121.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.