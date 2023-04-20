GAM Holding AG Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $136,678,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,414,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,473,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 346,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after purchasing an additional 84,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of REGN opened at $808.86 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $782.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $752.39. The firm has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $842.71.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.