GAM Holding AG Lowers Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,484,000 after acquiring an additional 300,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,782,000 after purchasing an additional 224,993 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,312,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,332,000 after buying an additional 224,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,614,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,559,000 after buying an additional 258,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

