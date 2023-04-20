Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells $902,037.76 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 108,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $902,037.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,111,836 shares in the company, valued at $84,130,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $899,549.68.

NYSE:GTX opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 193.55%. The firm had revenue of $898.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $88,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

