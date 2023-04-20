Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003548 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $450.39 million and $597,509.74 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 450,249,294 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

