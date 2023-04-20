General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in General Electric by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 265,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,223,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in General Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $99.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $99.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.59 and its 200-day moving average is $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,301.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.53.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

