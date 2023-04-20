General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Short Interest Update

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,950,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the March 15th total of 12,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.27. General Mills has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

