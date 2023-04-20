Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genfit’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.58 EPS.
Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Genfit from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Genfit Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of GNFT stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.
About Genfit
Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.
