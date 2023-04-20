Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genfit’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Genfit from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of GNFT stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNFT. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Genfit in the third quarter worth $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genfit during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genfit by 181.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Genfit by 1,992.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Genfit by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 23,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

