Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Shares Down 0.5%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. 1,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Geodrill Ltd. engages in the provision of mineral exploration drilling services. Its services include reverse circulation, core drilling, air-core drilling, deep directional drilling, boosters and auxiliary compressors, support vehicles, carriers, and ancillary equipment. The company was founded by David Harper on April 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Douglas, Isle of Man.

