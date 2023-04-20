George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Trading Up 2.9%

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

George Risk Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.36.

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter. George Risk Industries had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

George Risk Industries Company Profile

George Risk Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Security Alarm Products, Cable and Wiring Tools, and Other Products. The firm’s products include computer keyboards, push-button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, water sensors, and wire and cable installation tools.

