Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.40. 1,230,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,539,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Geron Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 23,808.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of Geron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,698.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock worth $3,751,097. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

