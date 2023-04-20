Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

GILD stock opened at $83.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

