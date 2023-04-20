Gladius Capital Management LP Buys 809 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 360,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 132,758 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Steven Madden Trading Down 1.0 %

SHOO opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

Steven Madden Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.