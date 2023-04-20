Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,614 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,117 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $43,937.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,917.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $36,608.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $108,118.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $43,937.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,917.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $813,285 in the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE GNK opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $687.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GNK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also

