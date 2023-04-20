Gladius Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $77.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.58. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

