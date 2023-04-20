Gladius Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVIR opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AVIR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

