Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $36,000 in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 43.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 67.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Avantor stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.34. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

