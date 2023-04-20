Gladius Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Gladius Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 158.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 49.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.2 %

FHI opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.41 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

