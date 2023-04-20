Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 365.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 250.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CNO opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.13.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $82,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $82,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,239 shares of company stock valued at $709,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.