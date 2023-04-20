Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Information Services Group by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 108,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 2,322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

III opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $243.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Information Services Group

(Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Articles

