Gladius Capital Management LP Takes $32,000 Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 338.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at $111,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $418.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.83. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

