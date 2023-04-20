Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after acquiring an additional 367,532 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,341,000 after buying an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,141,000 after buying an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after buying an additional 56,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 978,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,288,000 after buying an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $158.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $180.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

