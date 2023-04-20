Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.42. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 12,681 shares.
Global Blue Group Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $989.85 million, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.49.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.51 million for the quarter.
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
