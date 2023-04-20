Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.42. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 12,681 shares.

Global Blue Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $989.85 million, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GB. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after buying an additional 699,183 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

