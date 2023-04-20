Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. 14,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 86,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBTG. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Business Travel Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,656,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dendur Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,734,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 518,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 76,542 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

