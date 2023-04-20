Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.70.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after purchasing an additional 514,006 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

